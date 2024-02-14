David and Victoria Beckham celebrated Valentine’s Day with loving tributes to each other.

“Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend. I love you,” David, 48, captioned a romantic Instagram photo on Wednesday, February 14, showing a glimpse of him kissing his wife at sunset.

He then quoted his own line about Victoria from his 2023 Netflix documentary series, Beckham, adding, “I mean I just fancied her.” He also tagged their “kiddies” — Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

“I love you so much!!!!” Victoria, 49, responded as she reposted his photo via her Instagram Story.

The fashion designer also showed her affection for her husband with a separate post.

“Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy 🤠🐴 🔊 love u so much @davidbeckham!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside photo of David wearing a Western hat. She also sent kisses to their four children.

Victoria shared throwback photos with her husband, including a shot from one of her pregnancies, as well as a pic of them hugging after her Paris Fashion Week show in March 2023.

Romance aside, Victoria revealed she suffered a slight injury during a workout on Wednesday.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to me … Fell over in the gym!!!!!” Victoria explained, posting a photo of herself icing her foot via her Instagram Story.

The Beckhams love to tease each other online, and David joked in response, “How big is your toe? WOW I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE @victoriabeckham.”

Before celebrating Valentine’s Day, the twosome starred in an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial also featuring Usher, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Jelly Roll. In the ad, they playfully can’t remember the name of Victoria’s former group, The Spice Girls.

In a teaser for the spot shared earlier this month, the couple hilariously recreated their viral conversation from Beckham, in which David interrupted Victoria about what it means to be “very working class” during her on-camera interview.

“So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial,” Victoria said in the clip.

Her husband then poked his head into the room to say, “Be honest, be honest!” Victoria conceded, “OK. It’s a big commercial.”

The commercial was inspired by the documentary scene of Victoria describing her and David’s backgrounds. She said they both had “parents who work really hard” and referred to her family as “very working, working class” before David barged in to correct her.

“Be honest,” he told Victoria, to which she responded, “I am being honest.”

David proceeded to ask his wife repeatedly, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

After first claiming there was “not a simple answer” and later switching gears to “it depends,” Victoria eventually said what David wanted her to admit: “OK. In the ‘80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.” David smugly thanked her before walking out of the room.

Victoria released a “My dad had a Rolls-Royce” T-shirt in November 2023, retailing for $150, which she wore in the Uber Eats teaser.

“Now who doesn’t love a slogan T-shirt? I do,” Victoria quipped while sporting the top in a TikTok video last fall. “And I have to say, my question for you all, what did your dad drive you to school in? My dad drove me, yes, in a Rolls-Royce.”