Victoria Beckham is opening up about how she felt after releasing the Beckham docuseries.

“It was quite liberating,” Victoria, 49, told the Financial Times on Friday, January 26. “I was very mindful that usually, when I did my filming, I would be controlling. But this was very much about David [Beckham], and so I took the approach of, ‘I’m just going to be very easy‑going here.’”

Netflix’s Beckham dropped in October 2023, chronicling the raw lives of Victoria and her husband, David, 48.

“People come up and they’re like, ‘We love the documentary,’” Victoria said. “Let me tell you … they used to be scared to approach.”

Related: David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples for good reason: they’ve been through the ringer together. From raising four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper — to infidelity allegations and divorce speculation, they’ve remained united through it all. “People have been making things up about our relationship […]

In the four-part series, Victoria and David opened up about the ups and downs of their 24 years of marriage. The pair got candid while recalling infidelity rumors after models Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck claimed they had affairs with the soccer player.

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” Victoria explained in the series. “It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed.”

Victoria moved to Spain to be closer to her husband, who was then playing for Real Madrid.

(The pair have since welcomed sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.)

“It was the hardest period [of our marriage] because it felt like the world was against us,” she said. “Here’s the thing — we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.”

Related: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Family Album With Kids: Pics David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999, started growing their family that same year and have been documenting their parenting journey ever since. After their eldest son Brooklyn’s birth, the couple went on to welcome sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper. They are both “really hands-on” when it comes to parenting, […]

She continued: “Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

In the series, David got emotional while discussing how his alleged unfaithfulness impacted his wife.

“Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters,” he said. “And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.”

While the pair have weathered their difficulties, they have continued to offer glimpses of their relationship via social media in playful posts.

“Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome! 😂 @davidbeckham,” Victoria wrote via Instagram in December 2023, alongside a pic of David sprawled on the floor underneath a television set wearing a pair of white boxer briefs.