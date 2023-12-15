Victoria Beckham has a cheeky photo of husband David Beckham to share.

“Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome! 😂 @davidbeckham,” Victoria, 49, captioned a Friday, December 15, Instagram snap of David, 48, sprawled on the floor underneath a television set in nothing but a pair of white boxer briefs.

Although David’s face wasn’t visible in the picture, his tattoos were on full display. Stars including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Andy Cohen and Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater took to the comments section to share their approval of the post.

“Thank you for your service Victoria,” Slater, 34, quipped.

Related: David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples for good reason: they’ve been through the ringer together. From raising four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper — to infidelity allegations and divorce speculation, they’ve remained united through it all. “People have been making things up about our relationship […]

Cohen, 55, dubbed David the “Rolls Royce of TV Repairmen” while Ferguson, 48, hatched a brilliant plan. “Currently breaking my TV,” the Modern Family alum joked.

This isn’t the first time that Victoria has blessed her followers with a photo of David in his underwear. In May, she celebrated the former soccer star’s birthday with a shot of him taking a hot tub dip in his Calvin Kleins.

“Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham. You’re welcome! 😂,” she captioned the Instagram post.

David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999 and share sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12. Despite many happy years together, the couple have also weathered tough times.

Related: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Family Album With Kids David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999, started growing their family that same year and have been documenting their parenting journey ever since. After their eldest son Brooklyn’s birth, the couple went on to welcome sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper. They are both “really hands-on” when it comes to parenting, […]

In the Netflix docuseries Beckham, which hit the streaming platform in October, the duo opened up about the infidelity rumors that plagued the early years of their marriage after models Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck both claimed they’d had affairs with David.

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” Victoria said in the series. “It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed.”

Victoria subsequently moved from the U.K. to Spain to be closer to David, who was then playing for Real Madrid.

“It was the hardest period [of our marriage] because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest,” Victoria said. “Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

Related: What David and Victoria Beckham Have Said About Affair Rumors Over the Years Samir Hussein/WireImage David Beckham and Victoria Beckham‘s marriage has withstood several obstacles over the years — including infidelity rumors. The couple’s relationship has made headlines since they started dating in 1997, and David and Victoria, who wed in 1999, have never shied away from publicly defending their bond. “We’re a strong family unit,” David said […]

David, meanwhile, got emotional looking back on how the situation affected his wife.

“Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters,” he said. “And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.”