Celebrating in style! Victoria Beckham kicked off David Beckham‘s birthday festivities with a cheeky photo of her husband.

“Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham !! You’re welcome!😂,” the fashion designer, 49, captioned an Instagram pic on Tuesday, May 2, in honor of David’s 48th birthday. In the snap, the retired football player was standing in a hot tub while wearing only a hat and his underwear. David smiled for the camera while pivoting to cover up his body.

Earlier that day, Victoria shared several photos of David and their family, writing, “Happy Birthday @DavidBeckham we love you sooooo much xxxxx The most amazing husband and incredible daddy🙏🏼You are our everything 💕💕💕.”

The couple, who exchanged vows in July 1999 after two years of dating, share four children: sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 11.

Victoria and David have often used social media to offer a glimpse at their marriage after two decades of marriage. “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last 😂 Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕,” the former Spice Girls member captioned a July 2022 Instagram post.

The businessman, for his part, gushed about the life he built with his wife, writing via Instagram at the time, “23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh ❤️ Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you , we all love you ❤️.”

David previously opened up about how his romance with Victoria started after they crossed paths at a charity sports match.

“We talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge, and she actually got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on a train ticket. Which I still have,” he recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2020. “And here we are, 20 years later and four kids later.”

According to David, their relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs. “To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” he explained on Australia’s The Project in 2018. “It becomes a little more complicated.”

Victoria, meanwhile, praised their kids for continuing to solidify their bond over the years. “It’s all about the family unit,” she shared with British Vogue in October 2018. “We are much stronger, the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”