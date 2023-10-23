Rebecca Loos is offering her side of the story after David Beckham and Victoria Beckham made a rare statement about past affair rumors.

Loos, 46, who previously claimed she was in a relationship with David, 48, during the early years of his marriage to Victoria, 49, recalled the athlete allegedly cheating on his wife with multiple other women. She claimed she found David “hiding at the bottom of the garden” while talking with a model in 2003.

“That hurt,” Loos told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Saturday, October 21. “I was so hurt. It was just this awful feeling, and I thought to myself, ‘You stupid fool.’ But he had me, he had his claws into me, and I was at his beck and call.”

Loos went on to say that Victoria allegedly called her later that same day. “She’s upset because she’s calling David, and he’s not answering. I said I didn’t know where he was,” she continued. “And she says, ‘Don’t hang up, go and find him.’”

According to Loos, she attempted to locate David, adding, “It’s a bit awkward. I went into the house and up the stairs, and I saw David’s two bodyguards outside a door. … When [the bodyguard] comes back David is with him. I can see the model in the background lying on the bed. I can see it’s a bedroom. I was fuming, and I just looked at him, gave him the phone and said, ‘Your wife.’“

Loos ended up back in the spotlight earlier this month when David and Victoria discussed resurfaced rumors that he was unfaithful after moving to Spain in 2003 to play for Real Madrid in Netflix’s Beckham. The couple, who share sons Brooklyn 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12, did not name anyone in the four-part docuseries, but Loos and model Sarah Marbeck made headlines at the time after claiming to be involved with David.

David has denied the allegations over the years. Loos, meanwhile, responded to negative comments on social media by thanking those who wished her well, writing earlier this month, “Thank you 🙏🏼[I] am taking in the nasty comments with as much humor as I can.”

During the Beckham docuseries, David got emotional while addressing how the alleged infidelity took a toll on his marriage.

“I think we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other, but growing. I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty,” he said. “Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it is our private life.”

Victoria, who also participated in the project, said she “resented” David for the drama at the time.

“Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me,” she noted. “It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

Us Weekly has reached out to David and Victoria Beckham for comment.