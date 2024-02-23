David Beckham gave a glimpse of wife Victoria Beckham‘s recently broken foot.

The former soccer player, 48, took to social media on Thursday, February 22, to share a photo of Victoria’s foot inside a medical boot.

“Apparently my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break,” David wrote via his Instagram Story, adding a heart and sad face emojis along with a “Feel Better” Snoopy GIF. To Catch a Predator’s Chris Hansen — wearing a white physician’s coat — appeared in the left corner of the screen.

Victoria, 49, revealed earlier this month that she suffered a slight injury during a workout.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to me … Fell over in the gym!!!!!” Victoria explained on February 14, posting a photo of herself icing her foot via her Instagram Story.

At the time, David joked in response, “How big is your toe? WOW I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE @victoriabeckham.”

The couple — who recently starred in an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial featuring Usher, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Jelly Roll — also celebrated Valentine’s Day with loving tributes.

“Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend. I love you,” David wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of him kissing his wife at sunset. He also tagged their “kiddies” — Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

David proceeded to quote a line about Victoria from his 2023 Netflix documentary series, Beckham, adding, “I mean I just fancied her.”

“I love you so much!!!!” Victoria wrote via her Instagram Story while reposting David’s pic.

She penned her own separate tribute, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy 🤠🐴 🔊 love u so much @davidbeckham!!!”

Along with a snap of David in a cowboy hat, Victoria shared throwback photos with her husband and a pic of them hugging after her Paris Fashion Week show in March 2023.

After 24 years of marriage, Victoria and David have been through thick and thin — but they might not be tackling grandparenthood just yet.

“Jesus. What?! Woo. Hang on,” she said in an interview with Vogue published on February 16, acting flustered when asked if she was “excited” about the possibility. “I don’t think it’s happening just yet, unless you guys know something that I don’t, it’s not happening just yet.”

Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz Beckham in April 2022. Victoria admitted that she was looking forward to becoming a grandmother someday, even though she wasn’t in a hurry.

“The last time I was with [Vogue editor] Anna [Wintour] I was like, ‘Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?’ And she said to me, ‘Anna.’ And I was like, well that is very elegant, so maybe I’ll take that route,” she told the outlet. “But it’s not happening just yet. But, you know, hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet!”