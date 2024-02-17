Victoria Beckham isn’t ready for grandkids — yet.

The Spice Girls singer, 49, was asked if she was “excited” to become a grandma during an interview with Vogue published on Friday, February 16.

“Jesus. What?! Woo. Hang on. I don’t think it’s happening just yet, unless you guys know something that I don’t, it’s not happening just yet,” Victoria hilariously responded, while acting flustered by the question.

Victoria and husband David Beckham’s oldest child, son Brooklyn, 24, got married to Nicola Peltz in April 2022. While Victoria isn’t ready to welcome the next generation, she acknowledged that she’s excited about the prospect and has even thought about what her grandkids might call her one day. (Victoria and David also share sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.)

“The last time I was with [Vogue editor] Anna [Wintour] I was like, ‘Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?’ And she said to me, ‘Anna.’ And I was like, well that is very elegant, so maybe I’ll take that route,” Victoria said. “But it’s not happening just yet. But, you know, hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet!”

The U.K. native then jokingly added, “Christ, it’s hot, guys. It’s hot in here! What’s happening?!”

While Victoria and David have proven to have a strong relationship during their nearly 25 years of marriage, the fashion designer admitted she’s careful to not give unsolicited advice when asked if she dished out any tips to her newlywed son.

“I think you just gotta be there for them,” Victoria said. “Communication is key and be there to support them, support him and Nicola. I don’t like to offer advice. I’m always just there. Me and David we’re always just there.”

While the Beckhams look like the picture-perfect couple, they have been candid about the ups and downs that come with sharing a life together in the spotlight. In their Netflix series, Beckham, Victoria reflected on their “hardest period” of marriage when they battled cheating allegations after David was transferred to Spain to play for Real Madrid in 2003

“Here’s the thing: We were against each other, if I’m being completely honest,” Victoria said during the limited series. “Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad.”

David also opened up about the “incredibly difficult” time seeing his wife “hurt.”

“Victoria is everything to me,” he said. “But we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.”