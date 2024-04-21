David Beckham Carries Wife Victoria Beckham Out of Her Birthday Party

David Beckham lent a helping hand — or back — to his wife, Victoria Beckham, after her birthday party.

David, 48, was photographed giving a piggyback ride to Victoria, 50, while the couple left her celebration on Saturday, April 20. David rocked a bow tie and suspenders with a white shirt and black pants. Victoria, who clutched her husband’s chest, stunned in a sheer mint-colored dress, heels and a pair of shades with David’s black jacket resting on her shoulders.

While entering the festivities, Victoria was seen using a pair of crutches. (Victoria revealed in February that she had suffered a foot injury while at the gym, which David later shared was a “clean break.”)

During the night, David shared a glimpse of the star-studded gathering, which included a Spice Girls reunion. In a clip posted via Instagram on Saturday, Victoria and fellow Spice Girls — including Mel B, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell — performed the choreography to their 1997 hit “Stop.”

“I mean come on,” David captioned the video, where he acted as a cameraman before singing along to the track.

Alongside the Spice Girls, all four of David and Victoria’s children made an appearance at the event. The couple, who wed in July 1999, share sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, was absent from the festivities but sent well wishes from afar.

Ahead of the night, David penned a sweet birthday tribute to Victoria, complete with a video montage set to the tune of the Bee Gees 1978 song “More Than A Woman” from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife,” he wrote. “As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain 😂. But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all 🩷 50 and fit 🩷 I AM BEING HONEST 🩷.”

The clip featured a voiceover from David saying “be honest,” which is from their Netflix documentary, Beckham, after Victoria claimed on the show that she grew up working class. He included a childhood photo of Victoria standing in front of her dad’s Rolls Royce.

In the docuseries, David asked her, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?” to which Victoria replied, “OK, in the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce.”