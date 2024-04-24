Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party was attended by several famous faces, but all eyes were on her and her fellow Spice Girls members.

Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm reunited to celebrate Beckham turning the big 5-0 at the exclusive London club Oswald’s on Saturday, April 20. The girl group delighted both attendees and fans by giving an impromptu performance of their 1997 hit song “Stop,” complete with busting out the track’s iconic dance routine.

“I mean come on x,” David Beckham captioned footage of his wife’s performance via Instagram.

The surprise performance was something that was “so special” for the bandmates, a source exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “They are all closer than they have been in years.”

According to the insider, fans will soon be seeing more of the five women as they are currently in rehearsals for an upcoming Spice Girls tour. The tour, which has not been confirmed by the group, would mark the first time all five members would perform together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

The Spice Girls were founded in 1994 and released three studio albums — 1996’s Spice, 1997’s Spiceworld and 2000’s Forever — before disbanding in 2001. Halliwell, 51, famously made headlines for leaving the group in 1998.

The group previously got back together for The Return of the Spice Girls Tour, which made several stops across the globe from 2007 to 2008. Halliwell, Mel B, 48, Bunton, 48, and Chisholm, 50, toured again in the U.K. in 2019 sans Victoria.

The potential tour news comes amid rumors the group would reunite in honor of their 30th anniversary this year.

“Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions!” the band’s official social media pages captioned a video montage of the group’s early days last month. “What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one 💖 #FriendshipNeverEnds.”

In addition to sharing a special moment with the Spice Girls at her birthday party, Victoria also enjoyed getting to celebrate with her family. “Victoria was dancing with all of her kids,” the source tells Us, adding that “she and Cruz even had a sweet slow dance together.” (She and David share kids Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.)

The insider also notes that guests were “surprised” to see Tom Cruise in attendance at the event, sharing, “Pals know that Victoria and David are friends with Tom, but he’s so rarely out!”

Missing from the festivities was Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who revealed she was spending time with her grandmother via her Instagram Story. “My world in my arms,” the actress, 29, captioned a photo of them together on Sunday, April 21.

