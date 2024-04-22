Nicola Peltz Beckham missed her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party, but for good reason.

Beckham celebrated her big day in grand fashion by hosting a luxurious party at a private members club in London, but Peltz Beckham, 29, was notably absent from the festivities.

Nicola, who is married to Victoria and David Beckham’s oldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, revealed via her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 21, that she instead opted to spend time with her grandmother. “My world in my arms,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo of them together.

The actress shared a follow-up snap of Victoria and David, 48, at the birthday bash, along with sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12.

Nicola previously shared a photo of herself and the Spice Girls alum, writing, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham i love you so much and love being your dance partner forever,” to which Victoria responded, “Love you so much!!!!!”

Despite Nicola’s well-wishes for Victoria, some fans have wondered whether her absence indicates a continuation of their rumored feud. Speculation about a rift between the two women arose following Nicola and Brooklyn’s lavish wedding in April 2022 when the bride opted out of wearing one of Victoria’s signature designs to walk down the aisle.

Several months later, Nicola denied feuding with her mother-in-law. “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress,” Nicola told GRAZIA USA in September 2022, adding, “And I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”

She continued: “I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’ We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.”

Nicola told the outlet that rumors about her “never planning” to wear Victoria’s designs are hard to hear. “It does hurt my feelings,” she said. “I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

In March 2023, Nicola again dismissed rumors about beefing with Victoria.

“I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud. I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things,” the model told Cosmopolitan at the time. “It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”

Victoria has also done her best to squash the feud rumors. In February, Nicola made her directorial debut with the movie Lola, and Victoria celebrated her daughter-in-law’s big moment.

“@NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham we could not be more proud of you! Congratulations on your incredible film, Lola,” Victoria wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos of the pair at the premiere in Los Angeles.