Victoria Beckham praised daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham at the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola.

“@NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham we could not be more proud of you! Congratulations on your incredible film, Lola,” Victoria, 49, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, February 4. The heartfelt caption was accompanied by photos of herself with Nicola at the Los Angeles premiere for Lola on February 3. Other photos also included Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola’s husband, and Cruz Beckham.

Per Victoria’s post, both she and Nicola were dressed in “#VictoriaBeckham tailoring,” with Victoria herself sporting a tuxedo suit that has yet to be released through her fashion label. Lola, an independent drama, is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, February 9. Based on a screenplay by Nicola, she stars as the titular Lola James alongside Virginia Madsen. The film is co-directed by Nicola and The Florida Project star Bria Vinaite.

This is not the first time Victoria has publicly praised her daughter-in-law, who married Brooklyn in April 2022. On January 9, she wished Nicola a happy 29th birthday with a heartfelt message shared on social media. “We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!” Victoria wrote on Instagram along with a video of the two dancing on the beach in the Bahamas. In the same post, she went on to call the Bates Motel actor “the best dance partner and loving daughter in law.”

The former Spice Girl’s kind words for Nicola’s directorial debut come after rumors that the two were in the midst of a feud sparked by the bride’s choice of a wedding dress. Nicola walked down the aisle in Valentino Haute Couture instead of a dress from the Victoria Beckham clothing line. In an August 2022 interview with Variety, just a few months after the wedding, Nicola explained she had originally planned to wear a Victoria Beckham design on her and Brooklyn’s big day.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola said. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it.” Brooklyn, 24, similarly backed up his wife, telling Variety, “Everyone gets along.”

Despite feud speculation, Victoria has been gushing about Nicola since December 2020. “[Nicola] is just wonderful,” Victoria said in a television talk show interview at the time. “She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy.”