Victoria Beckham shared nothing but kind words about her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in honor of her 29th birthday.

“Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham …We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!😂,” Beckham, 49, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 9, alongside a video that showed her and Peltz Beckham dancing on the beach during their family’s recent Bahamas vacation.

Beckham went on to call Nicola, who married Brooklyn Peltz Beckham in April 2022, “the best dance partner and loving daughter in law,” adding, “We love you, have an amazing day!!!!!” (Brooklyn, 24, is the eldest of Victoria and husband David Beckham’s four children, which also include sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.)

Victoria also shared the dancing video via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing, “Happy birthday @nicolaannepeltzbeckham!!! We love you!! Kisses xx,” along with snaps of her with Nicola and Brooklyn.

Related: Everything Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Have Said About Each Other No in-law drama in sight. Nicola Peltz Beckham has been honest about her relationship with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, despite rumors that the pair don’t get along. The Bates Motel actress thinks that speculation of a feud began when she wore a Valentino Haute Couture for her April 2022 wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, rather than one […]

The former Spice Girls member posted the original video, set to “Trouble” by Lindsey Buckingham, for the first time last month. “We hadn’t drunk much at all!” she jokingly captioned the video via her Instagram Story, which showed Nicola struggling to walk in the sand in a pair of wedge sandals before she busted a move with her mother-in-law.

The moment was also featured in a montage of clips from the family’s tropical getaway shared by Brooklyn and Nicola. “Love you all so much xx ❤️❤️,” Brooklyn wrote via Instagram in December 2023. “We miss you Romeo xx.”

In another Instagram post from the trip, Nicola shared a sweet photo of herself and Victoria, which she captioned, “Love you 🤍🩵🩷.”

Victoria and Nicola’s recent social media interactions have continued to shut down feud rumors between the two. Fans speculated the duo were on bad terms following Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding after Nicola did not wear a dress designed by Victoria’s fashion label. Instead, the Bates Motel alum rocked a Valentino Haute Couture gown paired with white lace gloves.

Related: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Relationship Timeline Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s romance has been full of sparks from the moment it started. The pair, who began dating in October 2019, got serious fast, making their relationship Instagram official in January 2020 and getting engaged less than a year into their romance. They tied the knot in April 2022. Brooklyn’s famous parents, […]

Four months after saying “I do,” Nicola clarified that she “really wanted” to wear a dress designed by Victoria and had planned to do so before things fell through. “A few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she told Variety in August 2022.

Brooklyn, for his part, added that there will always be people trying to put others down, adding, “But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Nicola squashed rumors again in a March 2023 interview with Cosmopolitan “I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud. I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things,” she told the outlet. “It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”