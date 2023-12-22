Nobody partied harder than Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham on the Beckham family’s vacation.

“Love you all so much xx ❤️❤️,” Brooklyn Petlz Beckham captioned a montage of clips from the group’s trip to the Bahamas via Instagram on Thursday, December 22, which included a snippet of Victoria, 49, and Nicola, 28, enjoying a sunset on the beach with an impromptu dance party.

Victoria, for her part, shared the full video of herself and her daughter-in-law dancing to “Trouble” by Lindsey Buckingham via her Instagram Story on Thursday. “We hadn’t drunk much at all!” she jokingly captioned the post, which began with Nicola struggling to walk on the sand in tall wedge sandals. The duo proceeded to dance down the beach before swaying in unison.

Victoria also reposted an Instagram pic from Nicola that showed her and Brooklyn, 24, posing in front of the picturesque sunset. “We love you both so much!!” Victoria captioned the snap via her Instagram Story.

Nicola showed her appreciation for her mother-in-law via her own Instagram. “Love you 🤍🩵🩷,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of vacation photos on Friday, December 22, the first of which showed her and Victoria smiling together.

Also present on the tropical getaway was Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, and their kids Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12. (Victoria and David, 48, also share son Romeo, 21, whom Brooklyn confirmed in his post was not present on the trip.)

In addition to dancing, the group enjoyed activities such as driving around the island, boat rides, eating delicious meals, kicking around a soccer ball, climbing palm trees and scuba diving, per Brooklyn’s Instagram video. Victoria, Nicola and Harper also carried matching white water bottles with their initials engraved on them.

Victoria and Nicola continue to squash feud rumors with their latest social media posts. After Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in April 2022, speculation began to swirl that the duo were on bad terms because Nicola wore a wedding dress designed by Valentino Haute Couture, rather than a dress designed by Victoria’s fashion line.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola clarified in Brooklyn’s cover story for Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood series in August 2022.

Brooklyn, for his part, noted that there are always people “going to try and put people down,” adding, “But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Nicola showed her support for Victoria back in October by attending the designer’s fashion show with Harper. The actress also rocked a Posh Spice T-shirt in an Instagram pic that same month. “Love this on u!!! 😂😂 kisses x,” Victoria commented on the post.