Nicola Peltz Beckham and sister-in-law Harper Beckham are the ultimate family goals.

Peltz Beckham, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 8, to share a sweet selfie with Harper, 12, posing together in front of a mirror while attending Victoria Beckham’s fashion show. Harper looked elegant in an ivory maxi dress featuring an empire waistline and spaghetti straps. Peltz Beckham, meanwhile, styled a pair of fishnet tights with a low-waisted skirt and black crop top.

“Such a beautiful show with my baby sis 🤍🤍🤍,” Peltz Beckham captioned the photo, congratulating her mother-in-law on her runway showcase.

Victoria, 49, showed her support for the girls in her comments section. “Love this look on you!! U look incredible!!! Kisses xxxx,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, the trio bonded while attending the Beckham premiere. At the time, Peltz Beckham posted adorable photos with her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, as they celebrated the David Beckham Netflix documentary series. Brooklyn, 24, held Nicola in his arms while kissing her cheek. She smiled for the camera and hugged him back.

Nicola later shared an image of the entire family posing at the premiere. She looked radiant in a red leather jacket dress and sheer black tights. Victoria, for her part, slayed in a white plunging blazer and matching pants set. Harper was all dressed up in a pastel pink frock, finishing her ensemble with a lavender clutch.

Nicola and Brooklyn started dating in October 2019, making their relationship Instagram official the following January. The couple subsequently matched on a red carpet while attending the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week in February 2020.

Four months later, Brooklyn got down on one knee to propose. “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world,” Nicola captioned her engagement reveal via Instagram. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift.”

Brooklyn shared a sweet message of his own via social media, writing, “Can’t imagine a life without you baby. You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back.”

The duo tied the knot in May 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida, at Nicola’s family estate. For the three-day celebration, she donned a number of chic looks — including her wedding gown, which featured a plunging neckline, a dramatic lacy veil and matching gloves.

Brooklyn complemented her garment in a black and white tuxedo finished with a silver chain detail on his jacket.