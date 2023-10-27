Nicola Peltz Beckham is trying to “spice up” her life while paying tribute to mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

“London times,” Peltz Beckham, 28, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, October 26. In the first picture, the actress was holding her hair above her head as she posed in a Posh Spice T-shirt, which featured Victoria, 49, from her Spice Girls days.

“Love this on u!!! 😂😂 kisses x,” Victoria wrote in the comments section.

Peltz Beckham’s subtle support toward Victoria is the latest effort to shut down any feud rumors between the two. Peltz Beckham married Victoria’s eldest son, Brooklyn, in April 2022, and after their wedding, feud rumors between Peltz Beckham and Victoria started swirling as the bride opted to wear a Valentino Haute Couture gown instead of her mother-in-law’s brand. Initially, Peltz Beckham had plans to wear Victoria’s brand on her big day, but the plans fell through.

Related: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Relationship Timeline Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s romance has been full of sparks from the moment it started. The pair, who began dating in October 2019, got serious fast, making their relationship Instagram official in January 2020 and getting engaged less than a year into their romance. They tied the knot in April 2022. Brooklyn’s famous parents, […]

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Peltz Beckham told Variety in August 2022. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started and then [people] ran with that.”

Brooklyn, for his part, noted that everyone in his family “gets along, which is good,” seemingly shutting down any rumors of a feud.

“I’ve learned [social media users are] always going to try to write stuff like that,” he shared during the same Variety interview. “They’re always going to try and put people down.”

Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020, after sparking romance rumors one year prior. In July of that year, the couple announced their engagement.

After he proposed, Victoria couldn’t help but gush over her “wonderful” now-daughter-in-law.

“She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady,” Victoria shared during a December 2020 appearance on Lorraine when reflecting on the engagement. “We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy.”

Related: Everything Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Have Said About Each Other No in-law drama in sight. Nicola Peltz Beckham has been honest about her relationship with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, despite rumors that the pair don’t get along. The Bates Motel actress thinks that speculation of a feud began when she wore a Valentino Haute Couture for her April 2022 wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, rather than one […]

She added, “It’s nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with, during this time there’s been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So, we are very happy and very excited.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When reflecting on the feud rumors between herself and Victoria in September 2022, Peltz Beckham said she was bothered by the speculation.

“When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings,” she told Grazia USA at the time. “I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”