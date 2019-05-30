All in good fun! Mel B saw the perfect opportunity to tease Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell during their concert at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, May 29 — and didn’t let it pass her by.

“She left on my birthday and it’s my birthday today. You better not leave tonight you f–king bitch,” the 44-year-old, also known as Scary Spice, joked as Halliwell (Ginger Spice), 46, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Mel C (Sporty Spice) surprised her with a giant cake onstage.

Wednesday night marked the 21st anniversary of Halliwell’s famous exit from the girl group in 1998. The four aforementioned members of the Spice Girls along with Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) rose to fame in the mid-’90s after they released their debut single, “Wannabe,” and went on to have other chart-topping hits including “Spice Up Your Life,” “2 Become 1,” “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Say You’ll Be There.”

The fierce five sparked reconciliation rumors in February 2018 when they gathered together with their former manager Simon Fuller at Halliwell’s London home.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls,” the ladies said in a joint statement released at the time. “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Months later, they announced news of their 2019 U.K. reunion tour sans Beckham, 45, who is currently focused on her fashion label. The 13-date Spice World reunion tour kicked off at Croke Park in Dublin on Friday, May 24. They previously reunited in 2012 for a performance at the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics in London.

