David Beckham revealed that his viral comment to his wife, Victoria, to “be honest” in the Beckham documentary initially made the director angry because he was not supposed to be on the set at the time.

“It was Victoria’s first day filming, and she sat there in the lounge, looking great. She had the dogs running in and out and Fisher thought that I’d left the house, but I was in the kitchen making a coffee before I went to the office,” the former soccer star, 49, recalled at Netflix’s Emmys For Your Consideration event on Sunday, May 5, at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood. “I put the set of headphones on, and all of a sudden I heard my wife go, ‘Well, we’re down to earth.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no.’ As soon as I heard her say, ‘We’re working class,’ I stuck my head in and I was like, ‘Be honest.’”

He added that director Fisher Stevens was “very angry with me over that.”

The director explained that he scheduled the solo interview with the former Spice Girl so “she could be free to say what she wants,” but David’s interruption made him “quite upset.”

“I was like, ‘Get him out of here,’ but it actually turned out to be brilliant,” Stevens, 60, admitted. “It worked out. Thank God the cameraman caught David, and then to [editor] Michael [Harte], I did say, ‘We have gold, I think.’”

In the first episode of the 2023 Netflix miniseries, David interrupted Victoria, 50, while she was explaining her modest upbringing.

“I think also we both come from families that work really hard,” she said while recalling her initial attraction to the soccer star. “Both of our parents work very hard, we’re very working class.”

David can then be heard saying, “Be honest!” as the camera panned to him poking his head in the door. “I am being honest,” Victoria replied, to which David posed the question, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

Victoria started saying, “So, my dad…” before David cut in, “No, one answer. What car was it?”

After a bit of back and forth in which Victoria insisted, “It’s not a simple answer,” she eventually admitted, “OK, in the ‘80s my dad had a Rolls Royce.”

“Be honest” quickly became a meme, and the subject of a commercial the couple starred in for this year’s Super Bowl.

The viral Rolls-Royce conversation inspired UberEats Super Bowl ad starring the Beckhams.

“So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial,” Victoria said in the commercial.

David then poked his head into the room to say, “Be honest, be honest!”

The designer conceded, “OK. It’s a big commercial.”

David also referenced the documentary after joining Victoria and her parents for a meal on New Year’s Eve.

“Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz ❤️ @victoriabeckham,” David captioned a family photo via Instagram. “Very working class 😂 My mother & father in law left in there [sic] Roll’s 🤎.”

Now as a result of the “Be honest” comment. Victoria is laughing all the way to the bank. She released a “My dad had a Rolls-Royce” T-shirt in November 2023, retailing for $150, and she wore the design in the UberEats commercial.

“Now who doesn’t love a slogan T-shirt? I do,” Victoria quipped while sporting the top in a TikTok video last fall. “And I have to say, my question for you all, what did your dad drive you to school in? My dad drove me, yes, in a Rolls-Royce.”