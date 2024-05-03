Victoria Beckham has given a glimpse into husband David Beckham‘s 49th birthday celebration, which was in stark contrast to her star-studded bash last month.

Victoria had partied with her famous pals, including all her former Spice Girls, Eva Longoria and Tom Cruise to ring in her 50th at an exclusive London venue last month.

In contrast, her former soccer star husband opted for a low-key and intimate family dinner to celebrate his.

In snaps shared on Victoria’s page on May 3rd, David looked delighted as he marked the big day with his family at the swanky Canton Blue restaurant at The Peninsula London.

The star, who was joined by his wife and three of their children Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, looked surprised at one point as he was presented with a cake with several candles as his family sang happy birthday.

Victoria wrote: “Happy Birthday!!! You are our everything!!!”, before sharing that son Brooklyn, 25, was absent.

“Special day celebrating you!!! The best daddy and husband! Miss u Brooklynpeltzbeckham’.

Earlier in the day, Victoria shared a shirtless clip of her David as he completed a workout on his birthday and captioned it: “Birthday boy doing a birthday workout, looking good.”

The day before she also paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing: “Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together!😂😂. You aren’t far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much.”

David had been photographed giving his wife a piggyback ride as they left her £250,000 celebration on Saturday, April 20.

David shared snaps from the star-studded gathering, and a video which included a Spice Girls reunion. In a clip posted via Instagram on Saturday, Victoria and fellow Spice Girls — including Mel B, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell — performed the choreography to their 1997 hit “Stop.”