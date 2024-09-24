Wayne Brady is happy with being a father of two.

When asked during a recent interview whether Wayne, 52, plans to make the “running joke” about getting a vasectomy true, daughter Maile Brady said, “I thought it was happening.” Wayne laughed at his daughter’s reaction and added, “You know what, I will get a vasectomy.”

“Look, I’ve already got two [kids]. I’m 52. I’m not Moses or somebody from the Bible that needs to go forth,” Wayne said during the Monday, September 23, episode of The Talk. “Nope. I’m done. In fact, I should schedule an appointment right after the show.”

The audience applauded at Wayne’s remarks before Maile, 21, doubled down on her comments. “Keep that seat right there. Take a self-care weekend,” she said. “Get some ice. Start praying.”

Related: Arie Luyendyk Jr. and More Celebs Talk About Getting Vasectomies Brie Bella, Mike Caussin and more celebrities have detailed their decisions to get vasectomies or have their tubes tied. The Total Bellas star’s fallopian tubes were cut in October 2020, two months after her and Daniel Bryan’s son Buddy’s birth. “This mama ain’t having any more babies,” the former professional wrestler told Nikki Bella during […]

Wayne is dad to Maile — whom he shares with ex-wife Mandie Taketa — and son Val Henry, whom he recently revealed he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Tina.

“My family is everything to me, but there are some things I’ve never told anybody outside of this immediate family,” Wayne said during a July episode of his Freeform reality series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix. “Like, I happen to have a 6-month-old son that people don’t know about.”

Wayne, who previously came out as pansexual, explained that he and Tina have an on-again, off-again relationship. “Tina and I dated during the pandemic on and off and then we broke up,” he said. “Wayne Brady has a kid and he has two baby mamas.”

During the episode, Taketa explained why Wayne’s newest arrival came as a shock. “This is what happened. Tina and Wayne had been broken up a year,” she said. “Then [his] grandma Val passes away so we go to her funeral in the Virgin Islands then we come back. Something happened — you fill in the blank. Then two weeks later we get a phone call from Tina that she’s pregnant with Wayne’s baby.”

Related: How Wayne Brady's Relationship With Ex Tina Caused Surprising Family Drama Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Wayne Brady‘s romantic relationship with ex-girlfriend Tina is over but the drama — especially involving his daughter — isn’t. Brady opened up about his ups and downs with Tina while filming his Freeform reality series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix. He also used the opportunity to drop the bombshell that he secretly […]

The episode showcased footage from the year before, where Wayne announced his baby news to Taketa, who wasn’t thrilled while reminding him that he and Tina “don’t get along.”

“When I first found out that Tina was pregnant, I was floored. It was not on my bingo card,” Brady noted. “A 51-year-old dad? I didn’t see it coming. So was I happy? No. Because I was in shock.”

Wayne explained that he’s in “uncharted territory” with Tina. “Tina and I have to do this coparenting thing and the conversation has to start at some point, right?” he asked. “How do I coparent with this person that I am not with and make this work?”

Maile, for her part, wasn’t ecstatic with the idea of a new sibling. She explained that she wasn’t “initially super happy” because of how “worried” she was for Wayne while adding that she didn’t “trust” Tina.

In a trailer for the first season of the show, Maile said, “Tina does not live her life in complete honesty. The string of events is suspicious. I don’t enjoy her presence.”