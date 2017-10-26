Whitney Port is refreshingly honest. Since welcoming her first child on July 27, the new mom has opened up about everything from her struggles to breast-feed to the nightmare that is taking your baby out alone for the first time.

Most recently, the 32-year-old mom of Sonny got real about her post -baby body (including her vagina) in a video posted to her YouTube channel earlier this month.

“When I first found out I was pregnant one of the first thoughts that crossed my mind was how my body was going to change,” Port began in the intimate confessional that was filmed by her TV producer husband Tim Rosenman. The Hills alum went on to share that she ended up gaining 40 pounds, which is more than she had anticipated.

Though Port noted that gaining weight “is a natural thing and good for the baby,” she still hated how she looked and dreaded putting outfits together. “I did not feel good about myself,” she revealed.

Her insecurities transferred over to the bedroom. Port worried about how pushing “an 8 pound baby out of a tiny little hole” would affect her sex life. “I thought a lot about if you were attracted to me and that was hard because I was never insecure before,” she said, to which an adorable Rosenman replied: “I was. I am.”

But Port isn’t sure she’d feel the same way if the tables were turned.

“Sometimes I’d put myself in your position and be like, ‘I wonder if Timmy gained 40 pounds and had, like, a huge basketball sticking out of his stomach if I’d still be attracted,” she admitted. “And I don’t know!”

Port and Rosenman met on The Hills spinoff, The City, while Rosenman was working as an associate producer on the show. The couple got engaged in November 2013 and later married in Palm Springs, California, in November 2015.

