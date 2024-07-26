Wiz Khalifa and girlfriend Aimee Aguilar have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Kaydence.

Aguilar, 30, revealed that she gave birth on July 17 in a TikTok video she uploaded on Wednesday, July 24, and shared an update on how she was feeling being one week postpartum.

“I gave birth exactly a week ago today, so I am a week postpartum,” she said in the clip while showing off her post-pregnancy body. “This is what my stomach looks like.”

The model shared she hadn’t started working out yet to “tighten” her core, but she has been walking a lot around the house and during errands to get back to her active lifestyle. Aguilar confessed that while she was antsy to get back to the gym, she didn’t want to do too much activity after giving birth.

“I ended up tearing. So, during the labor and I pushed her out, I tore. I have stitches down there,” she explained. “So I think I’m going to wait another week or two before I start doing anything strenuous on my body.”

In addition to sharing how she’s been feeling post-pregnancy, Aguilar also had an important reminder for women who were also going through the same struggles as her after giving birth.

“To all my other mom girlies, you’ll get through this,” she said. “Your body will do its thing in its time. Don’t ever compare your postpartum body to anybody else.”

In June, the couple, who have been dating since 2019, announced they were expecting their first child together. Khalifa, 36, is also the father of son Sebastian Taylor, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Amber Rose.

“Baby Girl On The Way,” Khalifa wrote via Instagram on Father’s Day alongside a selfie of him and Aguilar holding up a pregnancy test.

Later that month, Khalifa shared a video from the twosome’s baby shower. The clip, which featured the track “My Girl” by The Temptations, included snippets of Khalifa and Aguilar celebrating with their loved ones.

“Can’t wait to meet my baby girl 💕,” the rapper captioned the Instagram Reel.

Rose, 40, expressed her excitement for her ex and Aguilar in the comments, writing, “We can’t wait to meet her! 😍😍😍.”

During the party, the twosome revealed they were naming their daughter Kaydence. The little one’s name was put on display with a baby pink sign.

“Baby shower was absolutely beautiful 💕,” Aguilar wrote via Instagram alongside a slideshow of pics from the event. “Thank you to everyone who came and showed out for baby girl. We appreciate you🦋.”