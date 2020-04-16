WWE Star Roman Reigns and Wife Galina Expecting Twins for 2nd Time

And babies make seven! Roman Reigns and his wife, Galina Becker, are expecting a second set of twins.

The WWE star (real name Joe Anoa’i), 34, told Muscle & Fitness in an interview published on Wednesday, April 15, that the couple are preparing to welcome two little ones to the family.

“Three [kids], with two in the oven. I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five. Breaking news, we haven’t shared that,” he said.

Becker, 33, gave birth to their twin sons in 2016. The couple are also the parents of their 11-year-old daughter, Joelle.

The happy news comes in the wake of Reign’s absence from the WWE. The Florida native pulled out of his WrestleMania match against Bill Goldberg, which was scheduled to take place in late March. Fans speculated that the professional wrestler opted out of the match because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reigns is immunocompromised due to his battles with leukemia.

“You don’t know the whole story,” Reigns said at the time. “All you know is what you think. ‘Oh well, his health and this and that.’ But you don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns, you don’t know if I have family in my household, older family.”

Reigns first battled leukemia at the age of 22 before the disease returned in October 2018, forcing him to drop out of the WWE Universal Championship.

He announced that his cancer is back in remission in February 2019. “The good news is I’m in remission, y’all,” Reigns said on Good Morning America at the time. “With that being said, the ‘Big Dog’ is back. … I missed y’all. There is no other job like this. There’s no other fan base like you guys.”

Although Reigns struggled with his health, he acknowledged that his illness also took a toll on his wife and children.

“Sometimes it’s our families that suffer the most,” he said at the time. “We’re just in it and we’re just trying to overcome and just move on to the next day and continue to progress, and they are the ones worrying to death.”

