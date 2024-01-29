Jordi Vilasuso and wife Kaitlin Vilasuso shared that their baby Lucy has been admitted to the NICU.

“Ah friends … we come to you coveting your prayers yet again. I feel like all I do is ask you all for prayers or thank you for prayers,” Kaitlin, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 26, alongside pictures of their little one in the hospital. “I suppose that is just the season we’re in right now.”

In the first photo, Lucy is wrapped up in a blanket and has tubes connected to her mouth and nose. The second shot showed her hospital room setup with different machines monitoring the baby’s health.

Kaitlin revealed that she and Jordi, 42, learned that Lucy, who was born at 35 weeks in December 2023, had RSV after she was admitted to the hospital with “difficulty breathing” the week before. While Lucy has been in the hospital, her condition has worsened.

“Last night, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU [with] what the doctors described as a partially collapsed right lung,” Kaitlin continued. “I am still struggling to believe this as I type. Please please pray with us for miraculous healing for Lucy’s precious little body. We love her so much and just want her home and happy and in our arms.”

Several of Jordi’s former Young and the Restless costars took to the comments section to send their well wishes to the family.

“Prayers and love for Lucy. ❤️❤️❤️,” Eileen Davidson wrote, while Ashley Jones replied, “Oh honey! Lifting her up (and all of you) in prayer. Please God, put your healing hands on Lucy.”

Kaitlin also shared a snap via her Instagram Story of her and Jordi holding hands with their older daughters Riley, 10, and Everly, 7.

“Thankful for family bedtime prayers for the first time since all of this happened,” she wrote. “Anxious to have the littlest hands in our circle back home.”

Kaitlin’s sister, Bailee Madison, shared a video via her Instagram Story that showed her visiting her niece and thanked her followers for their support.

“Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your overwhelming love for Lucy and all the love you have sent to @kaitlinvilasuso & @jordivilasuso,” Madison, 34, captioned the clip. “To say we are grateful would be an understatement. Lucy is still being her beautiful tough cookie self. Thank you for helping bring us all peace during these days.”

Jordi and Kaitlin, who tied the knot in 2012, announced in September 2023 that they were expecting baby No. 3 after previously suffering two pregnancy losses.

“Grateful for your prayers for our growing family, my friends!” Jordi wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of him and his family with Lucy’s sonogram. “Also, I know this was not easy to put out there my love, but your openness and call for prayer inspire me and I know will do the same for others! With faith and love!”