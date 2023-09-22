The Young and the Restless gave a touching tribute to Billy Miller following his death.

The CBS series aired a heartfelt segment at the end of their Thursday, September 21, episode in Miller’s honor. The montage — which began with a title card that read, “In Loving Memory” — featured scenes from Miller’s time on the show.

The soap opera later shared the tribute via their official social media, writing, “To end today’s episode we paid tribute to a greatly missed member of the Y&R family. Billy Miller will forever be in our hearts.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, September 18, that Miller died by suicide at the age of 43 on Friday, September 15. At the time, Billy’s mother, Patricia Miller, told Soap Opera Digest that the actor “fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression” but ultimately “surrendered his life.”

Patricia noted that “the other causes of death being told are not true” and thanked fans for their “love and support” during this difficult time. She concluded her statement: “We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing else to say.”

Miller earned three Daytime Emmy awards for his role as Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless. He starred on the soap from 2008 to 2014 before going on to play Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on General Hospital until 2019. He later appearances on Suits, Ringer, The Rookie, Truth Be Told and Ray Donovan.

“The daytime community mourns the loss of Billy Miller who graced Y&R with his talent for many years as Billy Abbott,” read a statement shared via the Young and the Restless’ X on Monday. “Our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

Following his death, many of Billy’s former costars took to social media to mourn their loss. On Thursday, General Hospital actor Maurice Benard — who detailed his own journey with bipolar disorder in his 2020 memoir, Nothing General About It — got candid about “the depths of pain” that come along with mental illness while imploring others to help bring awareness.

“I don’t know how to fix it,” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “We have to figure it out. Because look — we only hear about the celebrities that commit suicide. We don’t hear about all the other people that you know, that I know. The only way that I know how to fix it by what I’m doing here. And that’s talking … bringing awareness.”

Billy’s former All My Children castmate Chrishell Stause also mourned Billy via her Instagram Story. “Still processing this,” she wrote on Monday alongside a photo of her and the Emmy winner. “Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred on Ringer alongside Billy, wrote via Instagram: “Rest in Peace Billy. was an honor to work with you but more of an honor to know you.”