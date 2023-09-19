Former soap opera star Billy Miller’s cause of death has officially been revealed after he unexpectedly died on Friday, September 15.

Just hours after Us Weekly confirmed his death on Monday, September 18, Billy’s mother, Patricia Miller, shared that the actor “surrendered his life” after a years-long battle with bipolar depression.

“I want to personally thank the many fans and personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers and condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller,” Patricia told Soap Opera Digest in a statement. “He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.”

She continued: “The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

Related: Chrishell Stause, Sarah Michelle Gellar and More Stars React to Billy Miller’s D... The soap opera world is mourning the death of actor Billy Miller. Us Weekly confirmed that Miller died at the age of 43 on Friday, September 15, in Austin, Texas. His cause of death was not immediately shared, but his rep revealed Miller struggled with manic depression around the time of his death. Several celebrities […]

Earlier on Monday, Us confirmed that Billy died at the age of 43 on September 15 in Austin, Texas. At the time, his rep revealed that he struggled with manic depression prior to his passing.

Billy got his start as Richie Novak on All My Children in 2007 before taking over the role of Billy Abbott — the fourth actor to play the part — on Young and the Restless. He nabbed three Daytime Emmys during his six-year stint on the show.

“My parents didn’t go to college and it was hard enough for them to swallow that I’d gone from trying to get a real degree [in business] to film,” he told Soap Opera Digest in 2008 of pursuing an acting career. “My dad had a mini-heart attack but came around — and now he’s a big Texas guy who watched daytime TV!”

Along with appearances on Suits, Ray Donovan, American Sniper, Truth Be Told and Ringer — opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar – Billy starred on ABC’s General Hospital from 2013 to 2019. Outside of the entertainment industry, he was a restauranteur and owned several eateries around Los Angeles.

Following his death, several of Billy’s costars took to social media to mourn the loss of the beloved soap star.

“Still processing this,” Chrishell Stause, who appeared on All My Children with Billy, wrote via her Instagram Story. “Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We’ve Lost After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Hollywood was dealt a devastating blow with three significant losses in April: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman all died […]

Geller, 46, also paid tribute. “Rest in Peace Billy,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the pair. “It was an honor to work with you but more of an honor to know you.”

Miller is survived by mother Patricia, as well as sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew Grayson and niece Charley. “He also leaves behind a great many friends and colleagues who will miss his warm personality, generous spirit and genuine kindness,” his rep told Us on Monday.