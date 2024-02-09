Jordi Vilasuso and wife Kaitlin Vilasuso’s daughter Lucy is out of the NICU.

“Lucy is HOME 😭🙏🏻 Thank you thank you thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love and every.single.prayer (!!) lifted up for our sweet baby,” Kaitlin, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 8. “We are so so happy to have her home and healthy (Lord please help us keep her healthy 😩🙏🏻) and for us to be back together under one roof. I missed that so much.”

In the slideshow, a photo showed Kaitlin holding Lucy in the hospital hallway in addition to one of Jordi, 42, cradling his baby girl in the hospital room. The couple’s daughters Riley, 10, and Everly, 7, also made posters to welcome their little sister home.

Kaitlin continued by sharing her and Jordi’s appreciation for the entire hospital staff who helped them care for their daughter.

Related: Kristian Alfonso, Alison Sweeney and More Shocking Soap Opera Exits When soap opera stars leave their roles, it can be as shocking as their shows’ plotlines. Alison Sweeney surprised longtime Days of Our Lives fans in 2014 when she announced she’d be exiting the series after 21 years. “I’ve been on Days of Our Lives since I was 16 years old, and I have never […]

“We are forever grateful for how well you took care of our girl. More on that when I’m a little less PTSDish, but forever grateful for the intelligence and compassion of each person who cared for her — especially her ICU nurses who are angels taking care of baby angels day in and day out,” she penned. “I have so much more to say about that, but for now, holding each and every child and family within those walls (and each and every person taking care of them) in our hearts.”

The actress also shouted out the pair’s friends for the love they sent their way while Lucy was in the hospital.

“Thank you again, friends. For loving on us like you do and loving this baby girl!” she concluded. “Praying things are boring around here for a while and I am just posting happy baby/family updates.. 😅🙏🏻.”

Jordi and Kaitlin announced in January that Lucy, who was born on December 31, 2023, was rushed to the hospital after having “difficulty breathing” and subsequently diagnosed with RSV. While in the hospital, the baby’s condition worsened and she was admitted into the NICU.

“Last night, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU [with] what the doctors described as a partially collapsed right lung,” Kaitlin wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am still struggling to believe this as I type. Please please pray with us for miraculous healing for Lucy’s precious little body. We love her so much and just want her home and happy and in our arms.”

Related: Rainbow Babies! Stars Who Welcomed Children After Miscarriages Little miracles. These celebrity moms welcomed rainbow babies to their families after suffering miscarriages. Pink, who shares Willow and Jameson with her husband, Carey Hart, admitted in April 2019 that she has had “several” pregnancy losses, starting at age 17. “I was going to have that child,” the Grammy winner told USA Today at the […]

Kaitlin’s sister, Bailee Madison, visited her niece while she was in the hospital and thanked her followers for all their support during the difficult moment for her family.

“Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your overwhelming love for Lucy and all the love you have sent to @kaitlinvilasuso & @jordivilasuso,” Madison, 34, captioned the clip. “To say we are grateful would be an understatement. Lucy is still being her beautiful tough cookie self. Thank you for helping bring us all peace during these days.”