’Tis the season! Wish the kids you know a happy holiday season with the great gifts that they’ve been dreaming of.

Start by knocking out some stocking stuffers. Add Justin’s Peanut Butter Cups to their gift bags or even design a personalized tote of treats from Harry & David. The Santa’s Sack features shortbread cookies shaped like trees, milk chocolate popcorn and yogurt-covered pretzels, among other goodies. Add the name of the little one in your life on the “North Pole Express Delivery” bag before buying.

Candy aside, tots love toys, so give gifts that will keep on giving by wrapping up a Pac-Man Roller Coaster Building Set or a Y’Art Masterpiece kit. Kids can put together the theme park of their dreams or try their hand at making Van Gogh’s Starry Night in yarn.

With Art 2 the Extreme’s Original Rainbow Crayons and Play-Doh’s Slime, kids can keep getting crafty even after Christmas break ends.

Busy Philipps‘ eldest daughter wanted something similar under the tree last year. “Birdie wants phone cases and slime stuff,” the This Will Only Hurt a Little author told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2018. As for Birdie’s 6-year-old little sister, Cricket, she “just wants everything.” Philipps explained, “Every toy she sees, she’s like, ‘I want that.’”

But since some children would rather read than rack up toys, check out personalized picture books, like Read Your Story’s Night Before Christmas, which includes kids’ names and faces on the cover. For older readers already whipping through chapter books, look no further than Lifestyles of Gods and Monsters by Emily Roberson, or let little authors-in-the-making fill out adventure journals to go with their My Gnome on the Roam book kit. They can even write with a magical wooden pen.

Keep scrolling to take a look at more of this year’s best buys, from Nike and Kids on 45th subscription boxes to Hatchimals and Slumberkins stuffed animals.