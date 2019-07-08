A sweet celebration! Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno’s daughter, Molly, turned 3 on Saturday, July 6, and the toddler celebrated her birthday with an ice cream-themed bash.

“The party turned out absolutely perfect,” the former Bachelorette, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, July 8. “Molly wanted an ice cream party and that’s exactly what she got! Although, ironically, we had snowcones instead of an ice cream bar, but as long as there’s sugar in it, the kids are happy.”

The Bachelor alum shared a sweet video via Instagram on Sunday, July 7, of her daughter blowing out candles in a pink dress. “Our sweet girl is always singing happy birthday to everyone around her — to me, Daddy, Riley, Owen, Elmo, Moana, Mr. Whale, etc…” the former ABC personality captioned the footage. “So it was pretty special to get to sing happy birthday to her!”

The Ali Luvs blogger and her husband, 36, tied the knot in 2017, and welcomed Molly one year earlier. She became a big sister when their son, Riley, 13 months, arrived in May 2018.

Fedotowsky posted a new pic of her daughter, as well as a throwback, in a sweet social media tribute on Saturday. “And just like that my baby girl is 3,” the Massachusetts native wrote. “I am already so proud of the little girl you’re growing into my sweet girl. I have no doubt in my mind that you are destined for great things. I can only hope I make you as proud as your mommy. Happy Birthday my love.”

Keep scrolling for an exclusive look at Molly’s perfect party from an adorable dessert spread and an Instagram-worthy balloon wall to coordinating family outfits and colorful cake.