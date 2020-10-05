Casey “Quigley” Goode is in the emergency room with her 2-week-old son, Max, after the little one contracted the coronavirus.

“Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday a.m.,” the American Idol alum, 32, captioned a Sunday, October 4, Instagram slideshow with her baby boy. “We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week. This has been a total shock to us.”

The singer is “currently quarantining with her son,” she went on to write. “They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet. Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here … but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover.”

Goode cried over the news in an Instagram Story video, saying, “I’m here by myself and I’m trying to stay really strong for him, but I don’t know what’s gonna happen. … His fever has broken, but he has to be on oxygen for awhile.”

Her husband, Alex Goode, added with a post of his own: “We are in good spirits but we could also use some positive vibes.”

The couple’s infant arrived in September and “wasn’t crying or moving much when he came out,” the new mom wrote via Instagram at the time, adding, “I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the NICU.”

After eight days in the hospital, Max went home with his parents. “Definitely one of the best days of my life,” the Minnesota native gushed.

She and Alex announced their pregnancy news in April, writing, “Our last Easter before we are a party of three! Well, seven — if you count the fur babies.”

Casey appeared on season 8 of American Idol in 2009. She was eliminated in the show’s seventh week.

Keep scrolling to see the singer quarantining with her infant.