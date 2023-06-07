Ashton Kutcher became a stepdad in his mid-20s when he married his first wife, Demi Moore, who shares three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

“I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old,” the That ‘70s Show alum told Esquire in January 2023, recalling his role as a father figure to Moore and Willis’ daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, when he married the Now and Then actress in 2005.

“That’s how some teen parents must experience their 20s,” he reflected.

Though Kutcher had his own biological children with wife Mila Kunis after he and Moore finalized their divorce in 2013, he still “make[s] a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls,” the Dude, Where’s My Car? actor shared on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast in 2020. “I love them, and I’m never going to stop loving them, right? And respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they’re pursuing.”

The Willis girls, for their part, have also discussed what it was like having Kutcher as a stepdad — which admittedly came with some “weird” moments.

Rumer told Howard Stern in 2015 that she had a crush on the Two and a Half Men alum before her mom began dating him in 2003.

“It was definitely weird for a minute, but I have to commend him. He was a really great stepfather. The perspective switched quickly,” the House Bunny star shared at the time. “That’s when you open up your Teen Beat, you take him down and put somebody else up. I feel like I told my sister that at some point, ‘Gotta cross him off the list.’”

Apart from the light-hearted anecdotes, both Rumer and Tallulah have also expressed some of the difficulties during their mom’s marriage to Kutcher. (Moore, for her part, revealed on Red Table Talk in 2015 that she was “addicted” to the Valentine’s Day actor during their relationship, which in turn caused her to begin drinking again after years of sobriety.)

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away,” Rumer shared on the Red Table Talk episode with the G.I. Jane actress, who also had a miscarriage during her marriage to Kutcher. “When she wanted to have another baby, and then it wasn’t happening, and then there was so much focus on that, it was like, ‘Oh we’re not enough.’”

Tallulah, for her part, reflected on Stars on Mars in June 2023 that the media attention on her mom and stepdad at the beginning of their relationship sent her into “a total dumpster fire.”

