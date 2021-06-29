Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell Gets ‘Puked on’ During ‘Hard’ Mom Day

Reality check. Carly Waddell gave a candid glimpse of motherhood during a difficult day.

“Today, being a mom is hard,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 35, captioned an Instagram slideshow of her daughter, Bella, 3, and her son, Charlie, 19 months, crying. “Also being my kids is also hard cuz no one feels good, and it’s all just really hard and sad. Shout out to all the moms out there just keeping afloat today. You rock.”

Fellow Bachelor Nation member Tenley Molzahn commented on the social media upload: “Sending you a big hug!!”

Waddell gave a closer look at her struggles in an Instagram Story video, explaining, “It’s already been, like, just the hardest mom day. Everybody’s sick. Bella’s sick. Charlie’s getting over what he had. And I just dropped a smoothie on Charlie’s head from the refrigerator and I was feeling so bad because he’ already sad and now he has this big bump on his head. I feel bad because I already feel like I’ve been a bad mom today. Because sometimes it’s just hard.”

The Bachelor alum, who shares her toddlers with estranged husband Evan Bass, subsequently shared a selfie after she got “puked on.”

The “Dream Train” singer has been having a tough month, being hospitalized on June 14 after experiencing “really bad intestinal cramps” and passing out.

Bass, 38, stayed with his estranged wife in the hospital at the time, posting updates via Instagram. “Carly’s first ambulance ride – she’s gonna be OK and, my goodness, this brings back some memories,” the erectile dysfunction specialist wrote, referencing his hospitalization during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“After nine hours we left the hospital but she’s still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back,” the Tennessee native went on to write. “Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she’s beloved. I know y’all wanna know what’s going on but it’s her health and story to tell if she wants to share. In all the madness, she lost her phone and really needs to rest so it might be a bit.”

Waddell shared a lengthy update via Instagram nearly one week later. “They said it was probably a virus or bacteria that just got me and got me really good,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost told her followers on June 20. “I don’t really have any answers. I just was, like, really down for the count. The only thing that really helped was fluid and time.”

Keep scrolling for an inside look at Waddell’s “hard” day with her two children.