The perfect pair! After keeping her relationship with her and ex Jason Hoppy’s daughter, Bryn, private, Bethenny Frankel has recently given many glimpses of their life together in TikTok videos, Instagram photos and more.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum gave birth to her baby girl in May 2010, two years before she and the pharmaceutical sales executive split.

While the former couple spent years in a tumultuous custody battle, the reality star was awarded full legal custody of the teenager in 2020. In December of the following year, a court ruled that the former Bravo personality no longer has to pay the former real estate agent child support.

The Business Is Personal author explained at the time that Bryn is a “living, breathing thing” who doesn’t “always go” to her dad’s house when required by their coparenting schedule, noting that she struggled with anxiety, hyperventilation and hives amid their divorce.

Hoppy, for his part, added, “This is not a Bryn issue or an issue that Bryn has with me. Therefore, I’m removing myself of this fight for Bryn and my physical, emotional and mental health. I will not spend the remainder of Bryn’s childhood fighting as we share joint physical custody. Bryn knows I love her, I want her and I will always be available for our time together.”

In March 2021, Frankel exclusively told Us Weekly that parenting an “emotional” preteen can be difficult — especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no perfect child or perfect parent,” the Bethenny Ever After alum said at the time. “You have to go with your gut, just like in business. You don’t need to crowdsource parenting tips. Moms can be judgmental. And I don’t believe in giving or taking unsolicited advice.”

Since the I Suck at Relationships So You Don’t Have To author’s 2012 divorce from Hoppy, the former Bethenny host has moved on with Paul Bernon. The film producer, 44, proposed to Frankel in 2021 following a brief breakup.

Despite being spotted without her engagement ring in December of that same year, a source confirmed to Us at the time that the bride-to-be is “still engaged” and “nothing has changed” in her relationship.

That same day, Frankel wrote via Instagram Stories: “I don’t always wear my ring. I don’t have to always wear my ring. Sometimes I don’t feel that it is safe, sometimes my fingers swell or contract but I’m doing me.”

Keep scrolling to see Frankel’s sweetest moments over the years with Bryn, from Halloween costumes to red carpet events.