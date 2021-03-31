Beyoncé’s beach trip! The Grammy winner made the most of a sunny day with her three kids on Wednesday, March 31.

The singer, 39, shared an Instagram slideshow documenting their outing, from a selfie with her eldest daughter, Blue, 9, to their table at Nobu. The former Destiny’s Child member also shared photos of her and Jay-Z’s 3-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, walking along the shore.

She and the rapper, 51, love to “do everything” with their little ones, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019.

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé have nannies for the kids and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere,” the insider revealed at the time. “Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older, and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too.”

The insider went on to call the family “tight-knit,” noting that the New York native often takes on “daddy duty” by bringing Blue to school.

Queen B finds balancing her career with her kids “stressful,” she told Elle in 2019. “Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging.”

The “Halo” singer went on to say at the time that while the “juggling” had been hard for her, she felt “the greatest joy” being a mom.

The Texas native called motherhood her favorite role and said “success look[ed] different” to her — especially after she suffered multiple miscarriages.

“I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed,” she explained. “I learned that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being ‘No. 1’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”

