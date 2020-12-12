Meghan Trainor

The “Me Too” singer showed off her baby bump in a festive Instagram video in December 2020 that showed her posing in front of a Christmas tree while wearing a holiday sweater. “Nobody’s gonna know,” she mouthed in the clip as she lifted the colorful top to reveal her bump. “How would they know?” she continued as she pulled the sweater down and covered her belly. “Only 10 more weeks to go!!!” Trainor, who is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara, captioned her post.