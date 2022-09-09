Cancel OK

Celebrities Who Have Revealed Baby Bumps at Awards Shows

Beyonce Celebrities who debuted bumps at awards shows
Beyonce performs onstage during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.  Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The pop diva made history at the MTV Video Music Awards when she revealed she was pregnant with her first child. “Tonight I want you to stand up on your feet. I want you to feel the love that’s growing inside off me,” she gushed before her performance of “Love on Top.” At the end of the song, she dropped the mic, unbuttoned her blazer and started rubbing her belly. The Grammy winner and her husband, Jay-Z, welcomed daughter Blue in January 2012, while Beyoncé showcased her baby bump for pregnancy No. 2 at the Grammy Awards in February 2017 before welcoming twins Rumi and Sir in June of that year. 

