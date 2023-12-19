The Coppola family has long been Hollywood royalty — and their generation-spanning talent means that’s not likely to change soon.

The famous lineage began with Carmine Coppola, who was an orchestra conductor and Oscar-winning film composer. Carmine and his wife, Italia Pennino, shared three children: August Floyd Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola and Talia Shire.

All three siblings went on to welcome their own famous kids. August, who died in 2009, was the father of three children, including actor Nicolas Cage. Francis and wife Eleanor Neil welcomed Gian-Carlo, Roman and Sofia Coppola in 1963, 1965 and 1971, respectively. Shire and late husband Jack Schwartzman shared sons Jason and Robert Schwartzman.

Across the board, the brood has become one of the most decorated families in the film industry. Carmine and Italia’s descendants have received a total of 23 Academy Award nominations and have won a total of nine, including best picture, best director, best actor, best original screenplay, best adapted screenplay and best original score.

