Something to celebrate! Criss Angel’s 5-year-old son, Jonny, came home from the hospital after chemotherapy.

“With #God anything is possible!” the magician, 52, captioned a Thursday, January 23, Instagram video of himself kissing Johnny and his 12-month-old brother, Xristos. “Johnny Crisstopher did over 6 liters of chemo in 36 hours and was expected to be in the hospital until Friday. In the middle of the night, he was very upset and said, ‘I don’t want to be here. I want to go home.’ We prayed with tears rolling down my eyes but a calm came over me and I knew it was going to be alright. … I spoke to his doctor and I asked, ‘Is it possible we could be released at night?’ He said, ‘Definitely not’ and that the very earliest would be the following night (Thursday) or the next (Friday) and that some kids have to stay an additional 3 to 4 days to flush the chemo out.”

The Mindfreak author went on to write, “Well, last night our prayers were answered to the astonishment of his doctor and staff. Johnny’s blood [levels] miraculously went down and last night we slept at home in our beds. Yes, I’m a magician. Yes, many magicians are skeptics but I’m NOT and I’m telling you 100% God is real and with God anything is possible.”

The illusionist’s wife, Shaunyl Benson, shared the “happy” news with a social media upload of her own. “We are all home and just enjoying being back in our own beds,” the actress, 28, captioned a slideshow of photos of her sons in the hospital. “One day at a time and today is wonderful.”

Johnny was initially diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015 when he was 2 years old. While the little one went into remission, Angel announced in December that his eldest had relapsed.

The following month, Johnny decided to get his hair shaved. “We must embrace what we can’t control with courage, strength and forever love,” the New York native wrote alongside before and after videos of his son.