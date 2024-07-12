Eddie Murphy has welcomed 10 children over the years — and he’s spoken highly about each member of his blended brood.

“I am so blessed with my kids. I don’t have one bad seed,” the Saturday Night Live alum said during a March 2021 appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. “I don’t have any like ‘Oh, you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid.”

Murphy became a father for the first time in July 1989 when his then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely gave birth to their son, Eric. The comedian then welcomed two more children within the next 16 months — daughter Bria in November 1989 with Nicole Mitchell and son Christian in November 1990 with Tamara Hood.

Upon marrying Mitchell in March 1993, the pair went on to welcome five more children, including son Miles, born in November 1992, and daughters Shayne, Zola and Bella born in October 1994, December 1999 and January 2002, respectively. They finalized their divorce in April 2006.

Murphy later moved on with former Spice Girl Mel B and insisted on a paternity test when she became pregnant in 2006. Mel B gave birth to Angel in April 2007, and Murphy was confirmed to be the father.

Murphy expanded his family further in May 2016 when he welcomed daughter Izzy with model Paige Butcher, whom he began dating in 2012. The duo — who tied the knot in July 2024 — also share son Max, born in November 2018.

Scroll through to see Murphy’s 10 children: