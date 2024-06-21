Eddie Murphy brought his fiancée, Paige Butcher, and three of his daughters to the premiere of his new film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Murphy, 63, kept it casual for the Thursday, June 20, event in Beverly Hills, wearing a black T-shirt with a matching jacket and pants while Butcher, 44, and Murphy’s daughters Bria, 34, Shayne, 29, and Bella, 22, looked stunning in their evening wear.

Butcher, who has been engaged to Murphy since 2018, wore a strapless red bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. Bria accessorized her green and white floral print dress with bold golden earrings and wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail. Bella matched her dad in a black dress that flared out at the waist while Shayne opted for a tight green minidress.

Murphy’s dates for the premiere represented just a small sliver of his large clan. The comedian is the proud father of 10 children. He shares Bria, Shayne, Bella, son Miles, 31, and daughter Zola, 24, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, son Eric, 34, with ex Paulette McNeely, son Christian, 33, with ex Tamara Hood, daughter Angel, 17, with ex Mel B, and daughter Izzy, 8, and son Max, 5, with Butcher.

“I am so blessed with my kids. I don’t have one bad seed,” Murphy said during a March 2021 appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. “I don’t have any like, ‘Oh, you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid.”

While not all of Murphy’s children made it to the premiere on Thursday, the latest installment in the Beverly Hills Cop film series provided a special opportunity for him and one of daughters. Bria made a cameo as a cop in the movie.

“She’s the one that arrests me,” Murphy told Al Roker during a Tuesday, June 18, appearance on Today. “And the other scene when I get arrested in the movie, that’s my son-in-law tasing me in the neck. It was right after they got married. It was on the set, tasing me in my neck. I was like, ‘This is surreal.’”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F marks Murphy’s fourth time portraying detective Axel Foley. He previously played the role in Beverly Hills Cop (1984), Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) and Beverly Hills Cop III (1994). Murphy told Roker, 69, that he felt “old” returning to the franchise.

“I did Beverly Hills Cop when I was 21, and I’m 63 now,” he explained. “We were shooting something, and the director said, ‘I want you to come out of this place and run down those steps.’ And after we shot it, he was like, ‘Can you come down with more urgency and faster?’ And I was like, ‘No!’”