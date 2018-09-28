Eddie Murphy is getting ready to walk down the aisle again! The actor is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Paige Butcher, his rep confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

The actress, 39, sparked engagement rumors when she stepped out wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand while shopping at a HomeGoods store in Los Angeles on Monday, September 24.

Butcher is pregnant with the couple’s second child and Murphy’s 10th. After she debuted her baby bump in a formfitting dress in August, his rep confirmed to Us that the little one is due in December. Butcher later revealed the sex of the baby to TMZ when she gushed, “It’s going to be a boy.”

The comedian, 57, and his love starred in Big Momma’s House 2 in 2006, but they did not start dating until six years later. They are already the parents of 2-year-old daughter Izzy.

Murphy has eight other children from previous relationships. He shares son Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely; daughters Bria, 28, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, and Bella, 16, and son Miles, 25, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy; son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood; and daughter Angel, 11, with Mel B.

“The brightest part of my life is my kids,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “My world revolves around them.”

This will be the second marriage for the Oscar nominee, who was previously married to Mitchell Murphy, 50, from 1993 to 2006. The businesswoman later dated Michael Strahan from 2009 to 2014.

