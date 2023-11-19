Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter built quite the family over the course of their 77-year marriage.

Tying the knot in 1946, the couple went on to welcome a combined total of 22 kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Jimmy and Rosalynn welcomed their eldest, John William “Jack” Carter, in 1947, followed by son James “Chip” Carter in 1950, and son Donnel Jeffrey “Jeff” Carter in 1952. Their daughter, Amy Carter, completed the family in 1967.

“We have a big family now. We have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 38 of us in all. So, we try to hold our family together and just enjoy the family life,” Jimmy said during a July 2015 interview on CNN’s The Lead With Jake Tapper.

Jimmy entered hospice care in February 2023, months before his 99th birthday. Nine months later, Rosalynn began end-of-life care and she died in November 2023.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Scroll down to get to know the extended Carter family: