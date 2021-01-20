Family Time Vice President Kamala Harris’ Sweetest Moments With Her Niece Meena Harris’ Daughters Amara and Leela: Pics By Riley Cardoza January 20, 2021 Courtesy of Meena Harris/Instagram 6 6 / 6 Lots of Laughs “Auntieeee partyyyy,” Meena captioned a sweet shot in December 2017. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News