Kim Kardashian scored big with her soccer-themed party for son Saint’s 8th birthday celebration.

The Kardashians star, 43, who shares Saint with ex Kanye West, posted a series of behind-the-scenes snaps and clips from the festive party via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 9.

On Saint’s actual birthday a few days prior, Kardashian shared a heartfelt tribute to her son via Instagram. “My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!” she wrote alongside clips of the two cuddling.

This is not the first time that the reality star has supported her son’s interest in soccer. In the latest season of The Kardashians, the Skims cofounder took her eldest son and his pals to a soccer match in Paris where they watched Lionel Messi play — and even got a wave from the star.

Scroll down to see more photos from the epic soccer-themed birthday party: