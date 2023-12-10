Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Kim Kardashian’s Throws Son Saint West a Soccer-Themed 8th Birthday Party

By
Kim Kardashian Throws Son Saint a Soccer-Themed Birthday Party
7
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian scored big with her soccer-themed party for son Saint’s 8th birthday celebration.

The Kardashians star, 43, who shares Saint with ex Kanye West, posted a series of behind-the-scenes snaps and clips from the festive party via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 9.

On Saint’s actual birthday a few days prior, Kardashian shared a heartfelt tribute to her son via Instagram. “My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!” she wrote alongside clips of the two cuddling.

This is not the first time that the reality star has supported her son’s interest in soccer. In the latest season of The Kardashians, the Skims cofounder took her eldest son and his pals to a soccer match in Paris where they watched Lionel Messi play — and even got a wave from the star.

weekend-deals

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

Scroll down to see more photos from the epic soccer-themed birthday party:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

The Perfect Updo Hair Inspo From the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian

More Stories