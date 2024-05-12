Kim Kardashian showed she ain’t afraid of no ghosts while transforming her home into a Ghostbusters celebration for son Psalm’s birthday.

The Kardashians star, 43, showed off the elaborate party decor in several behind-the-scenes snaps and clips via her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 11, including fittingly themed proton packs and foods topped with green slime.

Ahead of the festivities, Kardashian — who welcomed Psalm via surrogate with ex-husband Kanye West in May 2019 — took to social media to pay tribute to her youngest. (Kardashian and West, 46, also share daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, as well as son Saint, 8.)

“My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today! I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom! Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol,” she wrote via Instagram. “You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week! I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever ♾️.”

