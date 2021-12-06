Birthday bash! Kim Kardashian’s eldest son, Saint, celebrated his 6th birthday on Sunday, December 5, with an outdoor party.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s sister Kourtney Kardashian shared Instagram Story photos from the event, including an inflatable slide and a cake designed to look like Saint.

“Name a cooler duo,” the Poosh creator, 42, captioned an Instagram slideshow of her nephew and her youngest son, Reign, 6. “Happy birthday sweet Sainty.”

The University of Arizona grad’s mom, Kris Jenner, also penned a touching tribute to Saint, writing, “Happy birthday to my little Sainty!!! Saint, you are the sweetest boy who warms my heart and lights up every room with your big delicious smile! You are such a good brother, such a good cousin, such a good son and such an amazing grandson!! You are so kind and so gentle and so loving. I’m so proud of you and I love you more than you can ever imagine. I thank God for you every day and for the blessing of having you as my grandson. Happy birthday my little angel I love you love you love you!”

As for Kim, the Selfish author called the little one her “bestie.” The KKW Beauty creator, who also shares North, 8, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with her estranged husband, Kanye West, added, “My baby Saint is 6 today! There’s no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills. I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you! Thank you for … the best snuggles! You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! Lol I love you forever!!!”

The former E! personality gushed about Saint during a September Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance and noted that he is a “video game tech whiz.”

Of her other three children, the makeup mogul said, “[Chicago] is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup. Chi Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl. … Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and cars. … [North is] into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just, like, a full goth girl.”

The Skims creator filed for divorce from West, 44, in February, one month after Us Weekly reported that they were experiencing marriage issues and heading for a split. North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm didn’t “know anything about” their parents’ problems, a source exclusively told Us in January.

Keep scrolling for a glimpse inside the reality star’s party for Saint on Sunday.