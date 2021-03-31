Congratulations are in order! Vanessa Bryant announced on Tuesday, March 30, that her and Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia, received an acceptance letter from her top school.

“Tears of joy,” the California native, 38, captioned an Instagram video of the 18-year-old jumping up and down after getting into the University of Southern California. “I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know Daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable, and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and [your late sister], Gigi, were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much.”

Vanessa rewarded the teenager with USC merch, from sweatshirts to shoes. She also filled the high school student’s room with red and gold balloons that she would have “stabbed” and “thrown away” if Natalia was rejected.

“Thank goodness you got in,” Vanessa, who is also the mother of Bianka, 4, and Capri, 21 months, wrote. “I had these shoes made for @nataliabryant in hopes she’d get into her top school. Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always Principessa.”

Natalia shared the news on her own account with a photo of herself flashing a peace sign while wearing a USC hat and matching shirt. “See you soon @uscedu,” she wrote. “Fight on!”

Ciara, La La Anthony and other celebrities wished her the best in the comments section. “Go Nani Boo!! Go!! So Proud of You,” the singer, 35, wrote, while the Power alum, 39, commented, “So proud of u!!!! They are lucky to have you!!! My Nani girl. Love u.”

In January, Vanessa shared her daughter’s college choices with her Instagram followers, writing, “NYU is one of her top schools. @nataliabryant chose not to apply [early decision] to her top five schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy, [Kobe Bryant], here. #CaliGirlForever.”

Even when the model got into Loyola Marymount University, Vanessa joked that the Los Angeles campus was “too far” from home. Natalia was also accepted to the University of Oregon.

That same month, Vanessa penned a touching Instagram tribute for her 18th birthday. She gushed that Natalia had tackled their family’s “most difficult year” with “grace and strength,” referencing Kobe and Gianna’s deaths in January 2020.

“Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters,” Vanessa wrote. “You’re such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people. Thank you for being kind, polite and gracious in everything that you do. You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you’re our daughter.”

Keep scrolling to see Natalia celebrating her success with her mom and sisters.