Happy birthday, Penelope! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter celebrated her 8th year on Wednesday, July 8.

Kris Jenner helped her eldest granddaughter ring in her big day with an Instagram slideshow. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful precious P,” the talent manager, 64, captioned the social media tribute. “I can’t believe you are 8. How time flies and how amazing it is to go through life with you and your sweet spirit and adorable smile. You are the best granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin and friend. You are always so kind, thoughtful and loving. I love you so so much my little angel! Have a magical day. #ProudGrandma.”

As for Kim Kardashian, the KKW Beauty creator, 39, shared sweet shots of Penelope with her and Kanye West’s 7-year-old daughter, North, from back-to-school smiles to Disneyland trips.

“Happy Birthday Penelope!!!!!” the makeup mogul wrote via Instagram. “I love you so much sweet silly girl! I really can’t believe you are 8 years old! I couldn’t have asked for a better bestie for North! You two together are so loving and I know you will always have each other! I love you so much!”

Kourtney, 41, and Disick, 37, welcomed their baby girl in 2012. She joined older brother Mason, now 10, and became a big sister to Reign, now 5, in 2014. While her parents split the following year, the former couple have been coparenting their three kids ever since.

“I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here,” the Poosh creator gushed in an April 2019 YouTube video, noting that their amicable dynamic hasn’t always been “the easiest thing” to maintain.

The Talentless creator chimed in at the time: “But the fact that we’ve tried and make it work makes life that much better. I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day.”

Keep scrolling to see how the Kardashian-Jenner family members are honoring Penelope on her 8th birthday.