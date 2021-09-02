Welcome home! Kourtney Kardashian reunited with her children on Wednesday, September 1, after her European vacation with Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, posted an Instagram Story video of her youngest two children — Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — cheering from a rose petal-covered driveway. The little ones then adorably ran to hug their mom as she exited her car.

The Poosh creator went on to show photos of the homemade “Welcome Home” signs her kids made. Penelope’s pink one was covered in tie-dye stickers, while Reign added colorful pom-poms to his. The siblings also set the table for a special meal with Kardashian.

The former E! personality, who is also the mother of son Mason, 11, with ex Scott Disick, went to Italy and Paris with her drummer boyfriend, 45.

“That’s Amore,” the Los Angeles native captioned an Instagram photo of herself kissing the Blink-182 rocker on Sunday, August 29, on a boat. When Kardashian posted photos of herself and the California native in formalwear two days later, he commented, “We’re moving to Italy.”

Barker’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, also left a sweet comment on the social media upload. “Love you guys !” the teenager wrote. (The Grammy nominee shares Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler, as well as son Landon, 17.)

News broke in January that Barker is dating the University of Arizona grad. Disick, 38, initially felt “OK” with their relationship, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, but the Talentless creator slammed his ex’s vacation photos earlier this week.

“Yo is this chick ok!?????” the Flip It Like Disick star asked Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima in an alleged Instagram DM the model, 28, posted on Tuesday, August 31. “Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

The Algeria native replied, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

Disick and Kardashian’s have been amicably coparenting since their 2015 split, but their relationship is now “more strained than ever,” an insider exclusively told Us on Thursday, September 2.

“What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney,” the source explained. “Scott’s sick of seeing photos of them splashed everywhere. He hates Travis.”

Keep scrolling to see how the New York native’s kids welcomed their mom home from her trip.