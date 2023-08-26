Professional boxer Tyson Fury showed a different side of himself — and his family — on the Netflix docuseries At Home With The Furys.

The reality show, which aired in August 2023, features the athlete, his wife, Paris Fury, and their six kids as they navigate their life after Tyson’s retirement.

In an August 2023 interview with Tyson and Paris, his wife openly admitted that Tyson — whose father, John Fury, and brother Tommy Fury were also boxers — initially wanted to cancel the show. However, he explained that his back and forth was due to his mental illness.

“I’d be on the phone with my lawyers, ‘Is there any way I can get out of this, I don’t know what I’ve signed up for again,’” he explained on the radio show Breakfast with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie. “That’s just my bipolar going up and down all the time, one minute I’m happy, the next minute I’m not and it’s very evident to see my emotional roller-coaster … And people are going to be shocked, because I can take 10 turns in an hour.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Tyson’s family: