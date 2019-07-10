Million Dollar Smile! Meet Steve Gold’s Baby Girl





Welcome to the world! Steve Gold’s girlfriend, Luiza Gawlowska, gave birth to their baby girl in June and they named her Rose.

“It was my great-grandmother’s name, and my father described her as the glue that held my family together,” the Million Dollar Listing New York mainstay, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively in this week’s issue. “So when we were picking names I suggested Rose, and Luiza immediately loved it.”

His girlfriend added, “I love the combination of Rose Gold.”

Now that he’s a dad, the Bravo personality has made a lot of adjustments in his life. “For the first time in my career, I’ve been able to put everything on hold and just really be present in the moment with Luiza and my child,” he explained. “I’ve found that even without sleeping, I have a sense of calm and focus that I’ve never had in my entire life.”

The reality star and Gawlowska, 26, don’t always align in their parenting styles, though “I’m very protective and germaphobic,” the new mom told Us. “You’re more chill.”

Gold agreed, adding, “I’m just a little more relaxed. As soon as she cries, Luiza will pick her up, whereas I could wait a little bit longer. But I think that’s a good balance to have with parents.”

Us broke the news in June that the pair, who met in August 2018, welcomed a baby girl. “Luiza and I are so excited to announce that our beautiful baby girl, Rose, is finally here,” the Connecticut native told Us at the time. “It hasn’t been easy to keep such wonderful news under wraps, but it has always been my dream to become a father and I can’t wait for this next chapter!”

Season 8 of Million Dollar Listing New York airs on August 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

With reporting by Marc Lupo